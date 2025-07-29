An all-rounder par excellence, Rashid Khan fancies showcasing his batting skills. Khan, leading Speenghar Tigers in Shpageeza Cricket League 2025, pulled off an extraordinary no-look shot in his team's match against Mis-E Ainak Knights last evening. Batting on 17 off 10, Khan went down on one knee and slammed the bowler for a no-look shot, which left everyone, including the batter and commentators, stunned. Khan remained unbeaten on 24 off 14, laced with three fours and one six. When is Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 Final? Where To Watch Live Streaming Online of Summit Clash?.

Rashid Khan Pulls Off An Extraordinary No-Look Shot

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)