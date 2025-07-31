Amo Sharks showcased their brilliant form and played to their strengths against Mis Ainak Knights in the SCL Final to win the Shpageeza Cricket League (SPL) 2025 in dominating fashion. Opting to bowl first, Abdullah wreaked havoc on Mis Ainak Knights batters, with only skipper Rahmanullah Gurbaz displaying any resistance, scoring a valiant 21-ball 48. Not to be left behind, Sharks captain Azmatullah Omarzai rattled the opposition late-middle-order, claiming a four-fer, which includes the wicket of Gurbaz, that sparked a collapse. Chasing a poultry, 122, Hassan Eisakhil and Noor Ul Rahman stitched a 64-run stand for the second wicket to steady the Sharks' ship. Eisakhil ended up scoring an unbeaten 50 off 34 balls, helping his team achieve their target in the 13th over, with help from Mohammad Ishaq, who scored 19 not out as Amo Sharks claimed the 10th edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League in Kabul. Noor Ul Rahman Scores Quickest Hundred in Shpageeza Cricket League History, Achieves Feat During Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Amo Sharks SCL 2025 Match.

Amo Sharks Win Shpageeza Cricket League 2025

AMO SHARKS ARE THE CHAMPIONS OF THE SCLX! The Amo Sharks have chased down the target to beat the Mis-e-Ainak Knights by 8 wickets and win the 10th edition of the Etisalat Shpageeza Cricket League 2025, powered by XBull. 📸🏟️#Shpageeza | #SCLX | #XBull | #Etisalat | #MAKvAS pic.twitter.com/CUhKoillE8 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) July 31, 2025

