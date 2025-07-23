1970s cricket legends Farokh Engineer and Clive Lloyd unveiled stands named after them at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Stretford, England, and also rang the iconic bell ahead of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025. Farokh Engineer, a legendary wicket-keeper batter, represented India in 46 Tests and five ODIs. Clive Lloyd, often regarded as one of the finest cricketers ever to embrace the game, played 110 Tests and 87 ODIs for the West Indies. Both legends, Farokh Engineer and Clive Lloyd, had represented the Lancashire Cricket Club during their playing days. KL Rahul Creates History! Becomes Second Indian Opener To Hit 1000 Test Runs in England, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

Clive Lloyd, Farokh Engineer Ring Bell at Old Trafford Cricket Ground

Two of Lancashire’s most beloved cricketers — Farokh Engineer and Clive Lloyd — both legends on the field and off. They not only shone for the county but also made it home after their playing days. ❤️🏏#ENGvIND #Manchester #OldTrafford pic.twitter.com/DZ2z4AjtUn — lightningspeed (@lightningspeedk) July 23, 2025

