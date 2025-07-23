India national cricket team veteran batter KL Rahul became the second opener from his country to slam 1000 or more Test runs in England. Rahul achieved this huge milestone during the fourth Test against the England national cricket team at Old Trafford. KL Rahul joined legendary Sunil Gavaskar on the iconic list. The former cricketer Gavaskar is leading the list with 1152 Test runs on English soil. KL Rahul Becomes Fifth Indian to Hit 1000 Test Runs in England, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

KL Rahul Becomes Second Indian Opener to Hit 1000 Test Runs in England

Most Test runs by an Indian opener in England 1152 - Sunil Gavaskar (28 Inns) 1000* - 𝙆𝙇 𝙍𝙖𝙝𝙪𝙡 (23 Inns) 527 - Vijay Merchant (11 Inns) 490 - Rohit Sharma (12 Inns) 428 - Murali Vijay (14 Inns) 402 - Ravi Shastri (8 Inns) pic.twitter.com/Z2IqrfmCn4 — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) July 23, 2025

