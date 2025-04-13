Abhishek Sharma played a sensational knock of 141 runs and helped Sunrisers Hyderabad return to winning ways in the IPL 2025 by helping them chase down 245 in the second innings against Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Despite of chasing such a high score, Abhishek batted fearlessly and a scored a 40-ball hundred. Abhishek's mentor Yuvraj Singh was elated and shared a post on social media lauding Abhishek's performance. He also took a funny jibe at him saying 'Wah sharma ji ke bete ! 98 pe single phir 99 pe single ! Itni maturity ha am nahi ho rahi' (Wow Sharma' son. Single at 98 and then again at 99! Hard to digest such maturity) This tracks back to Abhishek's birthday, when Yuvraj was overseeing his preparation and asked him to take singles amid range hitting. Abhishek Sharma Shatters Records: Here's List of Achievements Of Star Sunrisers Hyderabad Opener Following 141-Run Match-Winning Knock in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match in Hyderabad.

Yuvraj Singh Lauds Abhishek Sharma For Smashing Sensational 141-Run Knock

Wah sharma ji ke bete ! 98 pe single phir 99 pe single ! Itni maturity ha am nahi ho rahi 🤪 ! Great knock @IamAbhiSharma4 well played @TravisHead24 these openers are a treat to watch together ! #SRHvsPBKS @IPL well played @ShreyasIyer15 great to watch aswell — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)