With the Indian Premier League starting (IPL) 2023 on March 31, 2023, the cricket fans cannot hold their excitement, and neither can Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag, who, on Tuesday, made a bold prediction ahead of the tournament. The RR batsman, known for his power-hitting abilities, took to Twitter and wrote, “My inner conscience says I am hitting 4 sixes in an over at some point this IPL.” The upcoming IPL is an excellent platform for Parag to once again unleash his true potential. MS Dhoni Begins Practice for IPL 2023, Smashes Huge Six in Nets As Fans Cheer Loud for CSK Captain (Watch Video).

'I Am Hitting 4 Sixes in An Over'

My inner conscience says i’m hitting 4 sixes in an over at some point this IPL.. — Riyan Paragg (@ParagRiyan) March 14, 2023

