Gautam Gambhir Dedicates KKR’s Win Over LSG in IPL 2024 As ‘Noborborsho Gift’ for Fans in Kolkata (See Post)

Kolkata Knight Riders hosted Lucknow Super Giants for the 28th match of the IPL 2024 season. They dominated the game from start to finish and clinched the fourth win of the tournament. Excited by the same, former KKR skipper and now mentor Gautam Gambhir wishes fans ‘Shubho Noboborsho’ dedicating them the win. This festival is celebrated on 15th April in West Bengal as the first day of the Bengali Calendar. This was KKR’s third win in four home games in IPL 2024. They will face league leaders Rajasthan Royals next at home on 16th April. KKR vs LSG Stat Highlights, IPL 2024: Phil Salt and Mitchell Starc Guide Kolkata Knight Riders to First-Ever Win Over Lucknow Super Giants.

Post Shared by Gautam Gambhir

Our gift on Noboborsho to all our fans! #AmiKKR pic.twitter.com/pU43K3wWvO — Gautam Gambhir (Modi Ka Parivar) (@GautamGambhir) April 14, 2024

