Australia's explosive all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has announced his One-Day International (ODI) retirement after playing in the format for 13-long-years. Maxwell, 36, featured in 149 ODIs for Australia's national cricket team, amassing 3,990 which include four centuries and 23 half-centuries, including a historic 201* against Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, while also picking up 77 wickets in the format with four four-wicket hauls. Maxwell, in his career, won as many as two ICC ODI World Cups (2015 and 2023), and is the fourth member of the 2023 edition to bid the format adieu in recent times. The mercurial player will continue to remain active in T20Is. Steve Smith Retires: Star Batsman Announces Retirement From ODI Cricket After Australia's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Defeat.

Glenn Maxwell Bids ODI Format Adieu

After a truly memorable ODI career, Glenn Maxwell has called time on that format: https://t.co/ktWUdnmoVM pic.twitter.com/hn5zCZdE5V — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 2, 2025

