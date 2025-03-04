India national cricket team star left-arm spinner Axar Patel dismissed Australian hard-hitter Glenn Maxwell during the high-voltage ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The wicket incident happened during the third ball of the 38th over. Axar Patel bowled a length delivery into the wicket. Maxwell went on the back foot but missed it completely. The ball crashed onto his stumps. The Australian batter made seven runs off five deliveries. Steve Smith Wicket Video: Watch Mohammed Shami Castle Australia Captain During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Match.

Axar Patel Gets Big Wicket of Glenn Maxwell

#AxarPatel takes the big wicket of #GlennMaxwell after being hit for a six! What a reply! #ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 🇮🇳🆚🇦🇺 LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 & Sports18-1! 📺📱 Start Watching FREE on JioHotstar: https://t.co/B3oHCeWFge pic.twitter.com/tIsa2DXWID — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 4, 2025

