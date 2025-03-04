India national cricket team veteran speedster Mohammed Shami dismissed Australia captain Steve Smith during the high-voltage ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday. The wicket incident happened during the fourth ball of the 37th over. The Indian speedster bowled a low full toss, and the Australian captain charged down the track and went for a drive. Smith missed it completely, and the ball castled his stumps. Steve Smith looked frustrated after Mohammed Shami took his wicket. The Australian captain played a fighting knock of 73 runs off 96 deliveries, including five boundaries. Astrologer Sumit Bajaj's Prediction on Travis Head's Score Comes True After Varun Chakaravarthy Dismisses Australian Batter for 39 During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final.

Mohammed Shami Removes Steve Smith

