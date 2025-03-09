Glenn Phillips produced a sensational effort to dismiss Shubman Gill during the IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai on March 9. The right-hander looked comfortable with him and Rohit Sharma having stitched an opening partnership in excess of 100 runs and attempted a drive through cover off Mitchell Santner's bowling. The flighted delivery was hit hard and Glenn Phillips, who was fielding in that region, timed a magnificent leap to perfection and grabbed a one-handed stunning catch to bring an end to Shubman Gill's stay at the crease. Rohit Sharma Hits a Monstrous 93m Six Against Nathan Smith During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Watch Glenn Phillips' Catch to Dismiss Shubman Gill in IND vs NZ Final:

