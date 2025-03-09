India national cricket team captain Rohit Sharma slammed a huge 93m six against New Zealand national cricket team pacer Nathan Smith during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. The incident happened during the third ball of the sixth over while chasing 252 runs. Nathan Smith Speedster bowled a length delivery, and Rohit Sharma stepped out of his crease and hammered a monstrous six over the long-on region. Earlier in the match, New Zealand made 251/7 in 50 overs after a brilliant effort of Indian spinners. Kane Williamson Ruled Out of Remainder of IND vs NZ of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final With Hamstring Injury, Mark Chapman Replaces Him.

Huge Six by Rohit Sharma!

