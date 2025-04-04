Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were outclassed during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The defending champions thrashed Sunrisers by 80 runs after the visitors failed to chase down 201 runs. After the match, Sunrisers posted a video on their social media where Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori was doing a pep talk in the dressing room. In the comments section, KKR replied to them with a heartwarming comment. "Y’all got a great squad. Gonna bounce back soon." KKR wrote. Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 80 Runs in IPL 2025; Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Bowlers Help Defending Champions Return to Winning Ways.

KKR Make Heartwarming Comment on SRH's Post

