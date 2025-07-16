The eighth match of the Global Super League 2025 will see a face-off between Dubai Capitals and Rangpur Riders. The Dubai Capitals vs Rangpur Riders GSL 2025 match is being hosted at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The sixth match of the GSL 2025 edition will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, July 16. Unfortunately, no TV channel has the broadcasting rights for the Global Super League 2025 in India. Hence, the Global Super League matches will not be live telecast on any TV channels in India. FanCode has the live streaming rights for the Global Super League 2025 series in India. So, the Dubai Capitals vs Rangpur Riders Global Super League 2025 match will have live streaming viewing options online on the FanCode app and website. Central Stags Beat Hobart Hurricanes by 16 Runs in Global Super League 2025: Tom Bruce, Curtis Heaphy, Ajaz Patel Shine As Districts Earn First Win.

Dubai Capitals vs Rangpur Riders, GSL 2025 Match Details

