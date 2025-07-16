Match 7 of the ongoing Global Super League 2025 saw Central Stags come out victorious against Hobart Hurricanes to notch up their first points on the GSL table. Batting first, Central Stags managed to score 167/4, thanks to fifties from captain Tom Bruce (62) and Curtis Heaphy (50*). In reply, Hobart Hurricanes' innings never got any momentum as wickets kept tumbling before Mohammad Nabi (43) and Fabian Allen (36*) started to rebuild, and keep the Big Bash League club in the hunt. Ajaz Patel and Blair Tickner starred with the ball, claiming two wickets apiece as Central Districts won the contest by 16 runs; however remained at the bottom of the GSL 2025 standings. GSL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Guyana Amazon Warriors Maintain Top Spot With Big Win Over Dubai Capitals.

Central Stags Notch First Win in GSL 2025

A match of two halves! 👀 The Central Stags seal victory over the Hobart Hurricanes XI! 🇦🇺 x 🇳🇿#GSLT20 #GlobalSuperLeague #HHvCS #Quewnsway pic.twitter.com/EDGjhkLo5V — Global Super League (@gslt20) July 16, 2025

