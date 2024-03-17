Gujarat Titans have unveiled their new jersey ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. The jersey has Dream11 as the new principal sponsor. The kit features the traditional colour combination of navy blue and gold and has no distinct change from the kits of the previous edition. Gujarat Titans, the 2022 champions, will be captained by Shubman Gill in IPL 2024 after their skipper Hardik Pandya joined Mumbai Indians. The former winners will kickstart their IPL 2024 journey against Mumbai Indians on March 24. Shreyas Iyer Spotted in New KKR Jersey Ahead of IPL 2024 (See Pic).

Gujarat Titans Unveil New Jersey for IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 Jersey

Gujarat Titans jersey for IPL 2024. pic.twitter.com/bEyX0RVy7r — Vishnu Tiwari (@VishnuTiwa29296) March 9, 2024

Pic of New Gujarat Titans Jersey for IPL 2024

