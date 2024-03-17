Indian Premier League bonanza is a few days away and many teams have already unveiled their jerseys in dedicated events or on social media. The Kolkata Knight Riders franchise is yet to unveil its official jersey for the 2024 season, but keen-eyed fans spotted their influential captain – Shreyas Iyer in new Kolkata Knight Riders colours. Shreyas joined the team on March 16 following Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy win over Vidarbha. Fans are waiting for the start of IPL 2024 and also to get a glimpse of KKR’s new kit. Shikhar Dhawan Dances With Preity Zinta on Stage During Punjab Kings’ IPL 2024 Jersey Launch Event, Video Goes Viral.

Shreyas Iyer Spotted in New KKR Jersey

Captain Shreyas Iyer in KKR new Jersey for IPL 2024.#ShreyasIyer pic.twitter.com/h14as5ieQK — BLEED. (@bleedcricketism) March 17, 2024

