Gulf Giants beat Desert Vipers by 7 wickets and bag the title of inaugural ILT20 champions. After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Gulf Giants kept the consistent and destructive Desert Vipers in check riding on inspired bowling performances of Carlos Braithwaite and Qais Ahmed and kept them to a mediocre total of 146. Gulf Giants had a shaky start to the chase as they lost two quick wickets upfront including captain and star performer James Vince. But experienced campaigner Chris Lynn steadied the ship adn along with Gerar Erasmus and Shimron Hetmyer, took the Giants over the line and got their hand son the trophy.

Gulf Giants Win ILT20 2023

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗨𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗟 𝗗𝗣 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗 𝗜𝗟𝗧𝟮𝟬 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 🤩 With nerves of steel and unmatched determination, the @GulfGiants triumphed in the first-ever #DPWorldILT20 final to become the champions. 🏆#ALeagueApart #DCvGG pic.twitter.com/eY0deqlbcJ — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) February 12, 2023

