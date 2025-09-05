Guyana Amazon Warriors managed to beat bottom-placed hosts Barbados Royals by four wickets in the Caribbean Premier League 2025. The CPL 2025 match was an absolute thriller being played at the Kensington Oval Barbados in Bridgetown, where Barbados Royals were made to bat first, and scored 165/6 in 20 overs. In return, Guyana Amazon Warriors chased down the target in 19.4 overs, scoring 170/6. Captain Rovman Powell struck a beautiful 50 not out off 28 balls, while Eathan Bosch picked three wickets for 35 runs in the second innings, but all in vain. Shai Hope anchored the innings for Guyana Amazon Warriors, scoring 62 not out off 49 balls. Dwaine Pretorius also struck a 53 off 34 balls. Tim Seifert Hammers Joint-Fastest Century, Second-Highest Score in Caribbean Premier League History, Achieves Feat During St Lucia Kings vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons CPL 2025 Match.

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Match Scorecard

Fought till the end but regardless, we’ll reflect and see you tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/laoHudJ7Sz — Barbados Royals (@BarbadosRoyals) September 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)