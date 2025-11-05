West Indies survived a Mitchell Santner scare, beating New Zealand by a slender margin of just 7 runs in the NZ vs WI 1st T20I 2025 at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 5. You can check the New Zealand National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team match scorecard, here. Batting first, West Indies posted 164/6, riding on Shai Hope hitting a 39-ball 53. Rovman Powell also smashed 33 runs off 23 balls and for New Zealand, Jacob Duffy (2/19) and Zakary Foulkes (2/35). In response, New Zealand lost wickets midway and looked to be out of the game before captain Mitchell Santner produced a sensational effort with the bat. The left-hander struck an unbeaten 55 off just 28 balls, which included eight fours and two sixes and almost took the Kiwis over the line. But the Windies eventually held on to clinch the win and take a 1-0 series lead. Jayden Seales (3/32) and Roston Chase (3/26) were the best bowlers for West Indies. Rovman Powell Becomes Second West Indies Batter To Achieve 2000 Runs in T20Is, Attains Feat During NZ vs WI 1st T20I 2025.

West Indies Beat New Zealand by 7 Runs

Holding our nerve to take the lead in the series 💥👏🏿#NZvWI | #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/aoBawLPGlj — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 5, 2025

