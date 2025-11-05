Rovman Powell achieved a personal milestone, reaching 2000 runs in T20Is for the West Indies national cricket team, becoming only the second batter from the Windies to surpass the two thound-run barrier after Nicholas Pooran. Powell achieved his outstanding feat during ongoing NZ vs WI 1st T20I 2025 in Auckland, when the hard-hitting batter scored 33 runs off 23 balls, which included two fours and as many sixes. Ahead of the New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I 2025, Powell needed 33 runs to reach 2000 T20I runs, having amassed 1977 runs from 102 matches, with one hundred and nine half-centuries over a career spanning nine years. NZ vs WI 2025: Shai Hope Set To Lead As Cricket West Indies Announces T20 Squad for New Zealand Tour.

Rovman Powell Attains Feat For Windies

Outstanding Achievement! 👏🏿 Rovman becomes only the 2nd West Indian to achieve this feat in T20Is. #NZvWI | #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/M5fZrAE2B0 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 5, 2025

