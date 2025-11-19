Shai Hope scored his 19th century in ODIs equalling the legendary Brian Lara, achieving this feat during the NZ vs WI 1st ODI 2025 at the McLean Park, Napier on Wednesday, November 19. The West Indies National Cricket Team captain was in superb form and was the only batter from his side to cross the 50-run mark. Shai Hope got to his 100 off just 66 deliveries and did so by hitting Kyle Jamieson for a six. Shai Hope eventually finished with an unbeaten 109-run knock that came off just 69 deliveries, which included 13 fours and four sixes. Shai Hope now becomes the West Indies cricketer with joint second-most hundreds in ODIs alongside Brian Lara (19). Chris Gayle has the most tons for the Windies in ODIs (25). Shai Hope's century guided the West Indies National Cricket Team to 247/9 in 34 overs, with rain shortening the game. NZ vs WI 2025: New Zealand Batter Daryl Mitchell Ruled Out of West Indies ODI Series With Groin Tear.

Shai Hope Smashes 19th ODI Century

NZ vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 Innings Update

