The ongoing T20I game between Pakistan and New Zealand at Rawalpindi comes to a standstill as the Pindi cricket stadium sees a hailstorm. The groundman of the Pindi cricket stadium are now fighting hard to save the pitch from the natural assault so that a game can still happen. New Zealand scored 164/5 in the first innings in 18.2 overs before the hailstorm break.

Hailstorm Stops Play in Rawalpindi

PAK vs NZ 4th T20I Interupted

Never Seen Before

Never seen anything like this on a cricket field. Hail storm in Pindi!!! pic.twitter.com/6O11Z7fc1j — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 20, 2023

