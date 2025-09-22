Irfan Pathan shared a cryptic message on X after India defeated Pakistan by six wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 round at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. Chasing 172 to win, the India National Cricket Team was powered by Abhishek Sharma's blazing 74-run knock off just 39 deliveries, a knock that included six fours and five sixes and they got past the finish line in 18.5 overs. The Men in Blue, with this victory, continued their unbeaten run in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament, beating Pakistan yet again after having had the better of them last Sunday, by seven wickets. Irfan Pathan, after the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match, shared a post on X that read, "Hanji kesa raha Sunday?" (So how was your Sunday). India Beat Pakistan by Six Wickets in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4; Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill Help Men in Blue Register Back-to-Back Victories Against Arch-Rivals.

Irfan Pathan Posts Cryptic Message After India’s Six-Wicket Win Over Pakistan

Hanji, kesa raha sunday? — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 21, 2025

