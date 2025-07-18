The Board of Control for Cricket in India has wished the young and dynamic wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan on his birthday. Being born on July 18, 1998, Ishan Kishan is celebrating his 27th birthday today in 2025. The Bihar-born left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan marked his debut for the India national cricket team on March 14, 2021, in a T20I against England. Since then, he has played in two Tests, 27 ODIs, and 32 T20Is for the Men in Blue. Ishan Kishan the Bowler! Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter Bowls Off-Spin During Nottinghamshire vs Somerset County Championship 2025 Match (Watch Video).

BCCI Wishes Ishan Kishan A Happy Birthday!

