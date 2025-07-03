Ishan Kishan can bat and keep wickets as well. But not many would now that he also can bowl off-spin. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter's off-spin bowling skills was in show when he rolled his arm over in the Nottinghamshire vs Somerset match in County Championship 2025. The 26-year-old was given the ball by Nottinghamshire captain Haseeb Hameed and he rolled his arm over, conceding just one run off the over. He bowled just one over in the contest which saw Nottinghamshire and Somerset settle for a draw. With the bat in hand, Ishan Kishan scored 77 runs in Nottinghamshire's total of 509. Ishan Kishan, Mohammad Abbas Hug During Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire County Championship 2025; India-Pakistan Camaraderie Sparks Mixed Reactions.

Watch Ishan Kishan Bowl in County Championship:

