A destructive opener, England national cricket team player Jason Roy celebrates his birthday today (July 21). Born, 21st July 1990, Roy played a crucial role in England's ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2019 win, scoring 443 runs in the competition, cementing his place as a modern-day great at the top of the order. Roy, in his England career, scored 5980 runs, with 30 fifties and 12 hundreds. However, injuries and off-field issues have seen Roy out of favour with England selectors. Users took to social media platforms and wished Roy a happy birthday on his special occasion, especially KKR fans. Check some of fans wishes below for Roy. ENG U19 vs IND U19 2nd Youth Test 2025: Thomas Rew, Ekansh Singh Steady England After Indian Bowlers Strikes.

Happy Birthday, Jason Roy!

Happy Birthday, Jason Roy! He is the only player to be dismissed for obstructing the field in T20I history among full members. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/awMBojCNUS — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) July 21, 2025

Happy 35th Birthday

🔹2nd Highest individual ODI score for England. (180) 🔸6th Most T20I Runs for England. 🔹10K+ Runs in T20 Cricket. A Happy 35th birthday to the fearless English opener, 'Jason Roy' 🎂@JasonRoy20#JasonRoy #happybirthday #englandcricket #cricketupdates (2/2) — Cric Updates (@CricUpdate58494) July 21, 2025

Happy Birthday to One of the Gentleman of Cricket

Happy Birthday to one of the gentleman of cricket, one of the best White ball openers of modern era, one of England’s WC hero – Jason Roy. Not so many better sights in world to watch Roy bat in full flow and missing that flow since long now. pic.twitter.com/mtec2E0X7P — 𝘚. 𝘏𝘢𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘳 (@Hashir_63) July 21, 2025

KKR Fan Wishes Happy Birthday

Few matches, but the elegance of his shots in that KKR jersey was pure eye candy 🥰 - Happy Birthday Jason Roy 💜 pic.twitter.com/vcN9IrCT5N — KKR Karavan (@KkrKaravan) July 21, 2025

HBD Jason Roy

Happy birthday Jason Roy. You will be always remembered for 2019 World Cup heroics.pic.twitter.com/ieqPHzHeiW — Suheem (@Suheeeem) July 21, 2025

