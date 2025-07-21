A destructive opener, England national cricket team player Jason Roy celebrates his birthday today (July 21). Born, 21st July 1990, Roy played a crucial role in England's ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2019 win, scoring 443 runs in the competition, cementing his place as a modern-day great at the top of the order. Roy, in his England career, scored 5980 runs, with 30 fifties and 12 hundreds. However, injuries and off-field issues have seen Roy out of favour with England selectors. Users took to social media platforms and wished Roy a happy birthday on his special occasion, especially KKR fans. Check some of fans wishes below for Roy. ENG U19 vs IND U19 2nd Youth Test 2025: Thomas Rew, Ekansh Singh Steady England After Indian Bowlers Strikes.

