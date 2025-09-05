Born on September 5, 2000, Jemimah Rodrigues will be celebrating her 25th birthday today in 2025. The India women's national cricket team star batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been wished by the nation's cricket governing body, the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The BCCI has wished Jemimah Rodrigues, posting on X about her impressive career for the Indian women's cricket team. For the Women in Blue, Jemimah Rodrigues has played in 165 matches, scoring 4049 runs. The right-handed batter has played in 3 Tests, 50 ODIs, and 112 T20Is, scoring 235, 1439, and 2375 runs respectively. She has two hundred in WODIs and seven fifties. In Test cricket, she has 3 fifties and 13 half-centuries in WT20Is. 'You Know You've Made It in Life' Jemimah Rodrigues Jokes As She Finds Her Pic In Newspaper Where She Was Served Bhel Puri (Watch Video).

BCCI Wishes Jemimah Rodrigues

1⃣6⃣5⃣ International Games 4⃣0⃣4⃣9⃣ International Runs Here's wishing Jemimah Rodrigues a very happy birthday! 🎂 🙌#TeamIndia | @JemiRodrigues pic.twitter.com/RSXIctPkHX — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)