Jemimah Rodrigues joked about making it to the newspaper used by 'Bhelpuri wala bhaiya' who served her the snack in the paper which had her picture. Bhel Puri is a pretty popular street food made with puffed rice and chopped vegetables mixed with several condiments and like most other snacks, it is usually served on newspapers. Jemimah Rodrigues was left surprised after she saw her picture in the newspaper, which the Bhel Puri vendor used to give her the snack and she took to Instagram, sharing a post on the same. "You know you’ve made it in life when you make it to the bhelpuri wala bhaiya’s newspapers," she wrote while sharing a video of her finding her picture in the newspaper on which the Bhel Puri was served. Watch Jemimah Rodrigues' ‘Guitar Celebration’ After Scoring Century During IND-W vs SA-W Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2025 5th ODI (Video Inside).

Jemimah Rodrigues Reacts After Finding Her Pic on Newspaper Used By 'Bhelpuri Wala Bhaiya'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues (@jemimahrodrigues)

