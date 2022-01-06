Former Indian World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev turned 63 today and Twitter was flooded with wishes for the legendary cricketer on this special day.

Take a Look at Some of the Wishes:

Mumbai Indians:

Happy Birthday to our 1983 World Cup winning captain and an ever present inspiration for all⭐🥳 Wishing this cricketing legend the same joy and smile that he always gave us 🇮🇳💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @therealkapildev @ICC pic.twitter.com/Lm4Ke6eII7 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 6, 2022

A Memory To Remember!

Happy Birthday @therealkapildev. I remember the fierce joy we felt when in your second over on test debut in Pakistan, Sadiq Mohammed asked for a helmet. Finally, we had an actual fast bowler! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) January 6, 2022

Star Sports:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting:

Chetan Sharma:

My Mentor My Elder brother @therealkapildev Happy birthday stay blessed have a wonderful year ahead. #KapilDev pic.twitter.com/1WG7KVEZpR — Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987) January 6, 2022

Rajasthan Royals:

