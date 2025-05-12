Born on May 12, 1987, star West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard is celebrating his 38th birthday in 2025. The Trinidad and Tobago-born T20 cricket specialist, who has rocked in major franchise-based leagues around the world including the cash-rich IPL, last played in the ILT20 for MI Emirates in 2025. As Kieron Pollard, the ICC T20I World Cup 2012 winning player celebrates his 38th birthday, fans have flooded the internet with good wishes. Scroll below to see how fans wished the former Mumbai Indians player Kieron Pollard on his 38th birthday. CPL T20 2024: Kieron Pollard Smashes 19-Ball 52 to Help Trinbago Knight Riders Beat Saint Lucia Kings by Four Wickets.

'T20 GOAT':

'Clutch God':

'Big Man Polly'

'Backbone of MI':

'Thank You For Playing':

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)