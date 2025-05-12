Born on May 12, 1987, star West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard is celebrating his 38th birthday in 2025. The Trinidad and Tobago-born T20 cricket specialist, who has rocked in major franchise-based leagues around the world including the cash-rich IPL, last played in the ILT20 for MI Emirates in 2025. As Kieron Pollard, the ICC T20I World Cup 2012 winning player celebrates his 38th birthday, fans have flooded the internet with good wishes. Scroll below to see how fans wished the former Mumbai Indians player Kieron Pollard on his 38th birthday. CPL T20 2024: Kieron Pollard Smashes 19-Ball 52 to Help Trinbago Knight Riders Beat Saint Lucia Kings by Four Wickets.

'T20 GOAT':

He is the only player to have played 600+ matches in T20 cricket history. Happy birthday to the T20 GOAT, Kieron Pollard! Most T20 matches played: 695 – Kieron Pollard 🌴 582 – Dwayne Bravo 🌴 557 – Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 550 – Andre Russell 🌴 547 – Sunil Narine 🌴 530 – David Miller… pic.twitter.com/LDurAYo5VQ — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) May 12, 2025

'Clutch God':

60*(32) vs CSK 2013 Final 41(17) vs CSK 2015 Q1 36(18) vs CSK 2015 Final 41*(25) vs CSK 2019 Final 70(47) vs RCB from 7-4 87*(34) vs CSK from 81-3 chasing 219 83(31) vs PBKS from 70-4 chasing 198 66*(27) vs SRH Happy Birthday to the clutch god of IPL - Kieron Pollard pic.twitter.com/lonFn0X4lj — Aadvik (@Six_Forty_Eight) May 12, 2025

'Big Man Polly'

'Backbone of MI':

Happy Birthday pollard -the backbone of MI batting line up pic.twitter.com/ey4cNC97Pr — Instinct (@Clutchxgod33) May 12, 2025

'Thank You For Playing':

Happy Birthday, Kieron Pollard. Thank you for playing for Mumbai Indians. There will be no one like you. Always grateful. pic.twitter.com/g023d4Qcix — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) May 12, 2025

