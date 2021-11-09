Young Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw turned 22 today! Cricketers such as Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan extended warm wishes to Shaw on his birthday. BCCI also took to their official Twitter handle to wish Shaw a very happy birthday. Even Delhi Capitals and their coach, Ajay Ratra granted best wishes to Shaw who's currently featuring in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

Check Out How Prithvi Shaw Garnered Special Birthday Wishes:

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli Birthday Wishes for Prithvi Shaw (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan's Birthday Wish for Prithvi Shaw (Photo Credits: Instagram)

BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India)

Delhi Capitals

The Shaw-stopper celebrates his birthday today and we don't wanna keep calm 🤩🕺🏼 One of India's finest young guns, drop your wishes for @PrithviShaw below 💬💙#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/FLUcpY3lu1 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 8, 2021

Ajay Ratra

Wishing a very happy birthday to our very own @DelhiCapitals dynamite @PrithviShaw! Keep scoring loads of runs, best wishes! pic.twitter.com/6aU0jG6GGj — Ajay Ratra (@ajratra) November 9, 2021

Indian Cricket Heroes

Happy birthday to @PrithviShaw 🥳 The youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut. #heroes pic.twitter.com/KEBG3lERsX — IndianCricketHeroesIN (@ICHOfficial) November 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)