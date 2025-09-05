The young and talented India national cricket team leggie Ravi Bishnoi has been wished a happy birthday by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Being born on September 5, 200, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Ravi Bishnoi turns 25 years old today in 2025. The young and prolific leg spinner has represented the Indian cricket team in only the white-ball format. Ravi Bishnoi has played in one ODI and 42 T20Is to date. Bishnoi has a total of 62 wickets in T20Is and one in the 50-over format. The just turned 25-year-old plays for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL, and has at first represented the Punjab-based franchise. In IPL, he has a total of 72 wickets in 77 matches. Ravi Bishnoi Dismisses Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar in Same Over, Celebrates Animatedly During LSG vs GT IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

BCCI Wishes Ravi Bishnoi

