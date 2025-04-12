Ravi Bishnoi is not having the best of the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far and he has been trying to get his feet back. Even in the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match, he started off slow. But going through the middle overs, he dismissed Sai Sudharsan and Washinton Sundar off in the same over. Sudharsan perished while going over the offside and Sundar chopped one back at his stumps. Bishnoi was elated and celebrated his scalps animatedly. Digvesh Rathi Brings Out His 'Notebook Celebration' On the Pitch After Dismissing Jos Buttler During GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Ravi Bishnoi Dismisses Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar in Same Over

