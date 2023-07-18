India’s flamboyant left-handed batter, Smriti Mandhana on July 18, turned 27. On occasion of her 27th birthday, the BCCI took to Twitter to wish the birthday girl. Taking to Twitter, BCCI wrote, “Here's wishing @mandhana_smriti - one of the finest modern-day batters & #TeamIndia's ODI & T20I vice-captain - a very Happy Birthday”.

Happy Birthday Smriti Mandhana

Here's wishing @mandhana_smriti - one of the finest modern-day batters & #TeamIndia's ODI & T20I vice-captain - a very Happy Birthday 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/iqAygsUN1y — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 18, 2023

