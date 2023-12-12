Yuvraj Singh, one of India's best white-ball cricketers, turns 42 today. Singh has been a great in his own right, playing crucial roles in India winning the 2007 T20 World Cup and then the 2011 World Cup, where he also bagged the Man of the Tournament award. The southpaw from Punjab was also much more than just a handy bowler as he had the knack of picking up wickets at regular intervals. Fans still vividly remember those iconic six sixes that he hit off a Stuart Broad over in the T20 World Cup 2007 which set the cricket world on fire. Let us take a look at some of the wishes that fans have shared for him on his 42nd birthday. Virat Kohli Shares Loved-Up Picture With Anushka Sharma As Couple Celebrates Sixth Wedding Anniversary (See Instagram Post).

'Happy Birthday Legend'

Streets will never forget Yuvraj Singh's heroic performance in 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup. Happy birthday Legend 🫡 pic.twitter.com/NDf5k3Rz4r — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) December 11, 2023

'One of India's Greatest Match-Winners'

- 8,701 ODI runs. - 2011 World Cup winner. - 2007 World Cup winner. - Champions Trophy winner. - IPL winner. - POTT in 2011 World Cup. - Fastest fifty in T20i history. - 6 sixes in an over. Happy birthday to India's one of the greatest match winners, Yuvraj Singh....!!!! pic.twitter.com/3dT4AQNvip — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 12, 2023

'Happy Birthday Yuvi Paji'

Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh

Happy Birthday to Yuvraj Singh. One of the greatest white ball player 🙌#YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/EKkYhBKmiu — Lucifer 45 (@AayanSharma45) December 12, 2023

'Proud of You'

#HappyBirthdayYuvi To my man, with lots of love #YuvrajSingh 🎂🎉🎉🎉 You are always inspiring, once a yuvi always yuvi fan. Proud of you.@YUVSTRONG12 , keep inspiring 💪 pic.twitter.com/C4DH3NZCHe — aravind (@aravinddgreat) December 12, 2023

'Happy Birthday Sixer King'

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIXER KING YUVRAJ SINGH…!!!! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/fvnAVotKcX — Love Lubana (@toz8r) December 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)