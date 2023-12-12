Yuvraj Singh, one of India's best white-ball cricketers, turns 42 today. Singh has been a great in his own right, playing crucial roles in India winning the 2007 T20 World Cup and then the 2011 World Cup, where he also bagged the Man of the Tournament award. The southpaw from Punjab was also much more than just a handy bowler as he had the knack of picking up wickets at regular intervals. Fans still vividly remember those iconic six sixes that he hit off a Stuart Broad over in the T20 World Cup 2007 which set the cricket world on fire. Let us take a look at some of the wishes that fans have shared for him on his 42nd birthday. Virat Kohli Shares Loved-Up Picture With Anushka Sharma As Couple Celebrates Sixth Wedding Anniversary (See Instagram Post).

'Happy Birthday Legend'

'One of India's Greatest Match-Winners'

'Happy Birthday Yuvi Paji'

Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh

'Proud of You'

'Happy Birthday Sixer King'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)