Virat Kohli took to social media to share a romantic picture with his wife Anushka Sharma as the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, which was on December 11. Taking to Instagram, Kohli shared a picture of Anushka hugging him as they posed for the camera with smiles on their faces. The star cricketer dropped a 'heart' and 'infinity' emoji as a caption to the post, which has gone viral on social media. The post was soon flooded with wishes from fans, who congratulated the couple who celebrated their sixth year of marriage. Kohli and Anushka, commonly referred to as 'Virushka' by fans, have been a pretty popular couple, who have never shied away from expressing love and admiration for each other. Virat Kohli–Anushka Sharma's 6th Wedding Anniversary: A Look at Virushka's Adorable Moments.

See Virat Kohli's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

