Yuvraj Singh, one of the most popular names in Indian cricket, turned 40 today. And the former all-rounder, had wishes poured in for him on Twitter. See some posts below:

From the BCCI:

402 international matches 👍 11,778 international runs & 148 wickets 👌 2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup-winner 🏆 🏆 Here's wishing @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 #TeamIndia Let's relive his batting masterclass against England 🎥 🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 12, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar:

Happy birthday Yuvi! Have spent some of my most memorable moments with you on and off the field. Look forward to many such moments…. Wish you a great day and year ahead soooperstar!! 🌟@YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/SFMR2vkuBn — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2021

Star Sports:

We can't thank you enough for the memories @YUVSTRONG12 🙏 Drop your favourite #YuvrajSingh memory 👇 and join us in wishing the southpaw on his special day.#HappyBirthdayYuvi #HBDYuvi #HBDYuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/HggKDIHC7l — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 12, 2021

Mumbai Indians:

He's a fighter on and off the field 💪 Paltan, join us in wishing "Yuvi Paaji" a very happy birthday! 🥳💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/k3i4tzaH7R — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 12, 2021

Delhi Capitals:

Happy Birthday, @YUVSTRONG12 🎂 The undisputed Comeback King on and off the field, you continue to inspire us even today 💙 pic.twitter.com/zgclE1MNZa — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 12, 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Happy birthday @YUVSTRONG12! Thank you for inspiring an entire generation and showing us what it means to "never give up” 🙌 📸 Getty #HappyBirthdayYuvi #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/AR5gBhnfdT — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 12, 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Shubman Gill:

A fantastic cricketer and a wonderful human being. Thank you for all your guidance @YUVSTRONG12 paaji and I wish you a very happy birthday 🎂🥳 — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) December 12, 2021

Subramaniam Badrinath:

Champion, Fighter & Legend! Happy Birthday @YUVSTRONG12. Wishing you a great year ahead. Looking forward to seeing more of your moves off the field and in the golf course too ⛳#HappyBirthdayYuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/hqqg08wUBB — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) December 12, 2021

