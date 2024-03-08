The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants took to social media and wished everyone on the occasion of International Women's Day 2024. They did it through a video in which they used various ways to praise a woman. They captioned the video as, "She can do everything, She is everything." It has been an immense pleasure to see wishes from IPL teams. International Women’s Day 2024: IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals Share ‘Woh Stree Hai, Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hai’ Meme to Celebrate Women's Day!

Watch Video Here

She can do everything. She 𝘪𝘴 everything 💙



Happy International Women's Day ✨ pic.twitter.com/dX6u8cju33— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)