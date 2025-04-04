Rishabh Pant was dismissed for yet another low score, this time in the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match on April 4. The Lucknow Super Giants captain has had a forgettable time with the bat in hand so far in IPL 2025, registering scores of 0 (6), 15 (15), 2 (5) and 2 (6) and faced another failure to his name (2 off 6 balls) when he got a leading edge while attempting to hit the delivery bowled by Hardik Pandya onto the leg-side. Corbin Bosch, the substitute fielder at mid-off ran in quickly and came up with a slide in front to pull off the catch with both hands inches above the ground. Rishabh Pant had shattered the record, becoming the most expensive player in IPL history when LSG signed him for 27 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. Rohit Sharma 'Dropped' for LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Match? Fans Make Speculations on Ex-Mumbai Indians Captain's Absence Despite Hardik Pandya Issuing Injury Update.

Watch Rishabh Pant's Dismissal:

