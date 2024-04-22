Hardik Pandya has been one of the finds of Mumbai Indians in the IPL and one who has scripted a key story behind four of their five titles in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. After emerging as a young cricketer in MI, Hardik has went on to play for India and also captained the national side. In 2024, he returned to MI from GT and as he took the field against RR in the IPL 2024 clash, he completed 100 matches for MI. A big achievement for the all-rounder and it also reflects the faith the franchise has put in him over the years. Rohit Sharma Meets Ravi Ashwin, Jos Buttler and Other Rajasthan Royals Cricketers Ahead of RR vs MI IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya Completes 100 Matches For Mumbai Indians

