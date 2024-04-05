Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was seen offering prayers at the Somnath temple in Gujarat ahead of the IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the all-rounder was seen at the popular Lord Shiva temple in Gujarat, where he performed rituals and offered prayers. The 30-year-old has had a forgettable start to his reign as Mumbai Indians captain, with his side losing three matches. Pandya will hope that his team secure their first win of IPL 2024 when they take on Delhi Capitals. Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Tim David and Other Mumbai Indians Squad Members Share Quality Time Ahead of Their Clash Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya Offers Prayers at Somnath Temple

#WATCH | Gujarat: Indian Cricket Team all-rounder Hardik Pandya offers prayers at Somnath Temple. Source: Somnath Temple Trust pic.twitter.com/F8n05Q1LSA — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

