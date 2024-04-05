The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) players were seen spending quality time with one another ahead of their IPL 2024 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC). Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Tim David and other top players of the franchise were spotted having fun doing jet-skiing and other such activities. After the rumours of a rift among the teammates, the video clearly shows the squad members are doing well together. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Punjab Kings Move to Fifth Spot With Victory Over Gujarat Titans, KKR Remain on Top.

Watch Video Here

That's one way to unwind and have some quality team time 🤩➡️ https://t.co/GyuukJgUDk



Catch it all on #MIDaily now, available on our website and MI app 📹💙#MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/rwTLt8mMRi— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 5, 2024

