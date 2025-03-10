The Rohit Sharma-led Team India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after defeating New Zealand by four wickets in the grand finale at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. After winning the title, many Indian cricketers were seen celebrating the victory in the most ecstatic way possible. Veteran all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen taking the iconic trophy to the pitch and then posing Kaby Lame's iconic pose. Notably, the veteran all-rounder did the same celebration after Team India lifted the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title in Barbados. Below is the viral video. Hardik Pandya Dances 'Bhangra' With Navjot Singh Sidhu After India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title Win (Watch Videos).

Hardik Pandya Recreates His Iconic Pose of Khaby Lame

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

