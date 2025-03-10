Hardik Pandya celebrated India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title win by performing 'Bhangra' with Navjot Singh Sidhu. India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in what was a thrilling final in Dubai to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title and became the first team to clinch the tournament thrice. In a video shared by Navjot Singh Sindhu on social media, he was seen performing 'Bhangra' (a traditional Indian dance) steps with the India national cricket team star all-rounder. While sharing the video he wrote, "Celebrating India's win with @hardikpandya7 and the crowd..historic moment." In a video shared by Star Sports, Navjot Singh Sidhu was also heard telling Hardik Pandya that there was no one like him in the world. Rohit Sharma Forgets To Take Trophy With Him After Press Conference Post India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title Win (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya Dances 'Bhangra' With Navjot Singh Sindhu

Celebrating India’s win with ⁦@hardikpandya7⁩ and the crowd … historic moment pic.twitter.com/8XOjM2TteU — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 9, 2025

Another Angle of Hardik Pandya and Navjot Singh Sindhu's Fun Bhangra Dance

