Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was awarded with Team India's "Impact Player of the Match" award for his brilliant outing during the Asia Cup 2025 match against the Oman national cricket team at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Dayanand Garani, who is the training assistant of Men in Blue, presented the medal to the Indian all-rounder. Hardik Pandya had a good outing with the ball in Team India's 21-run victory over Oman. Pandya registered 1/21 in his four-over spell. The veteran cricketer took a sharp catch at the boundary ropes, which dismissed dangerous Aamir Kaleem for 64 runs. Hardik Pandya Catch Video: Watch Indian All-Rounder Take Spectacular Running Grab to Dismiss Aamir Kaleem During IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match

Hardik Pandya Wins Team India's 'Impact Player of The Match' Award

A clinical performance by #TeamIndia against Oman and we now head into the Super 4 stage. A recap of our win and some encouraging words from our dressing room Player of the Match 👏👏 Find out more here 👇👇#AsiaCup2025https://t.co/Lj7rLReYoW — BCCI (@BCCI) September 20, 2025

