Hardik Pandya took a spectacular running catch to dismiss Aamir Kaleem during the IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 20. The Indian all-rounder's sensational fielding effort was one of the highlights of the India National Cricket Team's performance against Oman in the Asia Cup 2025. This happened in the 18th over of the second innings, bowled by Harshit Ran, when the left-handed Aamir Kaleem slog swept a slower delivery, hoping it would result in a boundary. But he did not have pace to work with and Hardik Pandya, who was fielding in he fine leg region, ran to his right and grabbed the catch dangerously close to the boundary line and ensured that the momentum did not take him beyond the rope. Watch Hardik Pandya's catch video below. India Beat Oman By 21 Runs in Asia Cup 2025; Sanju Samson and Bowlers Shine as Men in Blue Register Hat-Trick of Wins.

Watch Hardik Pandya Take Spectacular Running Catch to Dismiss Aamir Kaleem:

Hardik Pandya takes a jaw-dropper to stop Kaleem in his tracks 👌 Watch #INDvOMAN LIVE now on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/WgNrcBCjcu — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 19, 2025

