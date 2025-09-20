India women's national cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur completed 8000 runs in international cricket. The right-handed batter achieved this milestone during the third ODI against the Australia women's national cricket team at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, September 20. In ODI cricket, Harmanpreet Kaur has amassed 4156 runs in 151 matches. The veteran cricketer has 3654 runs in 182 T20Is and 200 runs in six Test matches. During the third ODI, Harmanpreet Kaur played a blistering knock of 52 off 35 deliveries with the help of eight fours while chasing a mammoth 413-run target. Smriti Mandhana Smashes Fastest Fifty by Indian Player in Women's ODI Cricket, Achieves Feat Off 23 Balls During IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025.

Harmanpreet Kaur Completes 8000 Runs

