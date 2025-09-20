India women's national cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has produced a wonderful half-century. Smriti Mandhana touched the 50-run mark, scoring 51 runs off 23 balls during the IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025. This fifty happens to be the fastest half-century in the ODI format in women's cricket by an Indian batter. The aggressive knock from the 29-year-old consisted of nine 4s and two 6s. Smriti Mandhana struck that half-century, making Team India proud at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Richa Ghosh was the previous holder of the record when she struck her fifty off 26 balls during India vs New Zealand Women's 4th ODI 2022. Jan Frylinck Smashes Second-Fastest T20I Fifty Against Full-Member Nation, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs NAM 2nd T20I 2025.

Smriti Mandhana Smashes Fastest Half-Century

Fifty off just 23 deliveries 🔥🔥 Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana registers the Fastest ODI Fifty by an Indian batter in women's cricket! 🫡 Fifty partnership 🆙 for the 2nd wicket 🤝 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/Z0OmZGUI6m#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/g5fWLxpAcI — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 20, 2025

