India Women won the T20 series in Bangladesh and are currently engaged in a three-match ODI series which is levelled 1-1 after an enthralling victory by the Women in Blue in the 2nd ODI riding on the inspiring performances of Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur. At the end of post match presentation, Harmanpreet was told by one of the commentators as "Thank you Jemimah". In reply, Harmanpreet gave an epic response as she said, "Harmanpreet Kaur, Thank You". Jemimah Rodrigues' All-Round Performance Helps India Women Beat Bangladesh Women by 108 Runs in 2nd ODI 2023, Level Series 1-1.

Harmanpreet Kaur Responds After Presenter Mistakes Her for Jemimah Rodrigues

